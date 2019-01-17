Motorola Razr classic flip phone returns: This time it's a pricey foldable

Fans of the famously skinny Motorola Razr could get to see a modern take on the classic flip phone. The new Razr, which is being made by Motorola's owner, Lenovo, will join the growing stable of foldable phones.

Just like the original, the new Razr will be pricey, costing $1,500, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The device is being made in partnership with Verizon and could be available as early as February, so it might get a showing at Mobile World Congress that month.

Samsung is also expected to reveal its Galaxy X foldable, which opens to become a 7.3-inch tablet and folds into a more conventional phone.

More foldable phones are expected this year, including the Royole's recently announced Flexpai, and an alleged tri-fold design foldable from Xiaomi.

LG Display is reportedly working with Lenovo, Huawei, and Xiaomi to develop foldable devices. Lenovo is tipped to be making a 13.3-inch device that folds inwards and would be launched in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As for Lenovo's revival of the Razr brand, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing teased the idea at MWC 2018, telling TechRadar that foldable screens could spark new innovation in its smartphone design. He also hinted that a new Razr phone could be in the cards.

Motorola released the original Razr V3 in pre-iPhone 2004 and it became an instant hit. Motorola priced it high and initially thought it would sell in low volumes until it saw the public's reaction. It eventually sold 130 million units.

Paul Pierce, who co-designed the Razr V3 and still works for Motorola on future products, told CNET in December that he thought people had a yearning for the sound and feel of a Razr being flipped open. Foldable screens could be the answer to that.

"So we're trying to understand what we can do to revive some of that but it's got to be done in a way that fundamentally delivers on incredible experience. It can't be done just for a gimmick or something of that nature. We've got to figure out how to deliver a breakthrough," said Pierce.

As per The Verge, Lenovo will reportedly make over 200,000 new Razr phones, though there's no detail on its specs or how Motorola plans to approach a foldable design.

Image: Motorola

Previous and related coverage

Designing an icon: How Motorola created the Razr V3 CNET

The co-designer of the original Razr explains how the team came up with the first cell phone deemed sexy.

Could this mystery foldable phone with two bends be secret Xiaomi device?

Xiaomi may have just come up with one of the better examples of a foldable tablet-smartphone.



Samsung 'Galaxy F' foldable: Possible March launch but it won't be cheap

Samsung's first foldable phone will burn a hole in your wallet if reports of its price prove accurate.

Samsung to produce over one million foldable phones

Samsung will make over one million units for its upcoming foldable phone in initial stock and it will be launched within the first half of 2019, the firm's mobile boss says.

Samsung foldable phone: Infinity Flex display specs revealed

Samsung wants its folding phone to have a long battery life.

Samsung to start mass production of foldable Infinity Flex display in the coming months

At the Samsung Developer Conference, the company revealed its new foldable display, teasing what its new foldable device will look like.

Samsung: Our foldable phone will be a tablet that fits in your pocket

Samsung mobile boss DJ Koh is convinced we need a foldable phone.

Samsung adopts a minimalistic design with One UI for Galaxy devices

Samsung is trying to get rid of redundant features and make your phone easier to use with its upcoming One UI update.

Samsung to open Bixby up to developers

As Samsung's "singular commitment to AI," Bixby will transform "from a simple mobile voice assistant to a scalable AI platform," Samsung's Eui-Suk Chung said at the Samsung Developer Conference.

World's first foldable phone? Royole's 7.8in FlexPai tablet folds into dual-screen phone

The FlexPai is rough around the edges but could be the world's first commercially available foldable tablet-phone.

A business laptop with 3 screens? Microsoft patent filing points at multi-screen folding device TechRepublic

A dual-screen device patent recently filed by Microsoft includes a third screen attached to the devices hinge that can display information in a variety of configurations.