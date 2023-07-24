Flipper Zero gets an app store

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I've raved about the Flipper Zero, the $169 multifunctional device that looks like a toy but can interact with digital interfaces in the physical world.
It can do all sorts of cool things, such as emulate RFID and NFC cards, analyze radio protocols, imitate remote controls, and much more. It's like a "digital Swiss Army knife" for cybersecurity enthusiasts, tinkerers, and those interested in exploring the digital side of their environment.
Also: Flipper Zero hacking tool is a big hit
For some time now, you've been able to load a number of third-party operating systems onto the Flipper Zero, but it's been missing something -- an app store.
That changes today.
Flipper Devices, the company behind the hardware, announces the launch of Flipper Apps, an open hub for applications from third-party developers. With Flipper Apps, users can expand on what their device can do by downloading small custom applications that take seconds to install.
Also: Flipper Zero: Geeky toy or serious security tool?
This can all be done with a single click, rather than having to overwrite their Flipper Zero with an entire operating system or go trawling through GitHub repositories to find a specific app.
A host of specific purpose apps from third-party developers are already available, including:
Flipper Authenticator: A software-based authenticator for services using the Time-based One-time Password (TOTP), such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Flipper Air Mouse: This app allows you to turn your Flipper into a USB or Bluetooth air mouse to control PCs and other devices.
Unitemp: An application for reading temperature, humidity, and pressure sensors, such as the DHT11/22, DS18B20, BMP280, HTU21, and more.
Xbox Controller: An infrared remote control unit for Xbox One.
Multi Fuzzer: A multi-protocol pen-testing app lets users check if their iButton/RFID reader is vulnerable to various attacks, such as denial of service or dictionary-based brute force.
There are also a bunch of new games, including poker, 2048, Minesweeper, and Tetris. If you know someone else who owns a Flipper Zero, you can even play a wireless game of rock-paper-scissors.
Also: Flipper Zero: 'Can you really hack Wi-Fi networks?' and other questions answered
Installing an app is as simple as connecting the Flipper Zero to the computer or mobile device and pressing a button.
Currently, there are some 80 apps available. Given how big and industrious the Flipper Zero community is, I expect this number to explode over the coming weeks, making the Flipper Zero even better.