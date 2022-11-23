Forget the cable: This MagSafe battery pack is good for up to two full recharges

Baseus 10,000mAh magnetic power bank Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Ask any iPhone or Android user what they want, and they'll tell you it's more battery life. Given them more battery life, and they'll still ask for more.

Unless you want to spend your days connected to a power outlet, the best solution is a portable solution, and nowadays you can even go wireless, so you don't even need to remember your charging cable.

But aren't wireless battery packs all small and only good for a little boost?

Not any more they're not. The Baseus 10,000mAh magnetic power bank is good enough for up to two recharges, depending on the iPhone you have.

Baseus 10,000mAh magnetic power bank tech specs

Wattage : 20W

: 20W Capacity : 10000mAh

: 10000mAh Output Ports : Wireless Charging (7.5W and 15W) + USB-C (20W PD)

: Wireless Charging (7.5W and 15W) + USB-C (20W PD) Recharge : 18W USB-C Input

: 18W USB-C Input Dimensions : 4.6 x 2.7 x 0.8 inches

: 4.6 x 2.7 x 0.8 inches Weight: 9.6 ounces

Need power in a hurry for your iPhone? Slap the Baseus 10,000mAh magnetic power bank onto the MagSafe magnets and away you go! Wireless charging without the hassle of cables.

A nice high-capacity magnetic power bank Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Note that while this power bank is aimed at iPhones with MagSafe, there are ways and means to add magnets to Android smartphones -- using cases or magnetic stickers -- to give you the same feature.

The magnetic connection between the iPhone and the power bank is among the best I've seen, and it takes some effort to remove it accidentally. I've even thrown a charging iPhone into a bag and the magnets kept everything aligned perfectly.

How much of a recharge you get depends on the iPhone you have. The 10000mAh charge capacity can recharge an iPhone 13 about 1.8 times, and an iPhone 12 about 2.1 times.

Testing the capacity by completely discharging the power bank and recahrging, monitoring how much charge it takes Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This is more than enough to get you through a really hard day's work.

You an even charge two devices simultaneously -- one using wireless, the other using the USB-C port, making it useful beyond the iPhone.

Also, the power bank features pass-through charging, so you can be charging an iPhone while simultaneously recharging the power bank, making it perfect for nightstand duties or travel.

The kickstand can support the biggest iPhone in a chunky case Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This power bank isn't light. At 0.6lb, it's bulky, but to make the package more manageable, there's a built-in kickstand that works on both landscape and portrait more. The kickstand is small and discreet, but more than ample to keep the power bank and the biggest iPhone standing up. I've had no problem using it with an iPhone 13 Pro Max in a bulky case.

On the back of the unit is a handy, unobtrusive LCD display showing the charge capacity.

Unobtrusive LCD display Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET