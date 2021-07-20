Former Intel CEO Bob Swan joins VC firm Andreessen Horowitz

Former Intel CEO Bob Swan is joining the venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, about five months after leaving the chipmaker.

Swan is joining the firm as a Growth Operating Partner, helping the firm identify and pursue new investments, serving on boards, and providing guidance to founders in the VC firm's portfolio. Andreessen Horowitz has approximately $7.9 billion in regulatory assets under management across two Growth Funds.

Swan was the CFO of Intel when he was promoted to interim CEO in 2018, following the abrupt resignation of then-CEO Brian Krzanich. After a six-month search for a replacement CEO, Swan took the role on a permanent basis in January 2019. He led the company through a rocky period, as Intel struggled with manufacturing issues and growing competition from the likes of AMD and Nvidia. Swan was replaced by VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year.

Before joining Intel, Swan was CFO of eBay and an executive at Electronic Data Systems, TRW, Webvan, and GE.

"Bob has had a unique career, with leadership experience across B2B technology, consumer internet, and fintech companies, making him a great fit for our a16z team," Andreessen Horowitz general partner David George wrote.