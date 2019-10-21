Former Microsoft exec Javier Soltero to lead the Google G Suite team

Credit: CNET

Former Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Acompli Inc. co-founder Javier Soltero has a new job: He's going to be leading the G Suite team at Google. Soltero announced his new job on Twitter on October 21.



On October 21, Soltero tweeted:



"Some news on the professional front... I've joined Google to lead the G Suite team! The opportunity to work with this team on products that have such a profound impact on the lives of people around the world is a real and rare privilege. I'm excited to get to work."



Soltero's Acompli was acquired by Microsoft in December 2014. Microsoft turned Acompli into Outlook Mobile for Android and iOS. Soltero was General Manager of Outlook Mobile when Microsoft first acquired the product, and later, Corporate Vice President of Outlook. He was promoted to Corporate Vice President of the Office Product Group in November 2016. By 2018, he was the Corporate Vice President in charge of Cortana.



Microsoft moved Cortana from its AI + Research team to the Experiences & Devices team under Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha. Jha also is in charge of Microsoft Office, which competes head-to-head with G Suite. Shortly after this happened, Soltero announced he was leaving Microsoft.

Microsoft is continuing to work to reposition Cortana from a standalone digital assistant to more of an assistance aide that will be embedded in its Office products and services, among other technology components.