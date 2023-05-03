/>
Framework reveals more details about its upcoming AMD powered Laptop 13

The company was light on details a few weeks ago when it confirmed an AMD model was coming this year. Now we know a lot more.
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
framework-laptop-13-side-by-side
Image: Framework

In March, Framework announced several new products and upgrades were coming to its modular laptop lineup. The announcements included new Intel models, a bigger, more powerful gaming laptop, and then, finally, an AMD version of its Laptop 13. 

But what Framework didn't announce was any real specifics outside of the fact that the AMD-powered Laptop 13 would use an AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 series CPU. 

On Wednesday, Framework revealed more details, important ones at that. The AMD version of the Laptop 13 will be available with either a Ryzen 5 7640U or Ryzen 7 7840U configuration. 

Both configurations are currently available to pre-order, with deliveries starting in the third quarter of this year. 

The DIY Edition (which you build at home, yourself) with the 7640U Series starts at $711 before memory, storage and an operating system. The 7840U build starts at $1,031, again, before all the extra components. 

Why would you have the option to buy a laptop without memory, storage or an OS? That's what makes Framework so appealing to many -- you can add any compatible components you already own to the laptop. Or you can pick from the list of options currently on the Framework site; it's up to you. 

Or if you'd rather go the more traditional route of a pre-built system, the AMD Laptop 13 starts at $1,049 for a working laptop out of the box.

