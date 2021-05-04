Free PDF: Analytics: Turning data science into business strategy

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Successful companies know how to turn data into actionable business insights. Modern data analytics, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, visualization and cloud technology, provides companies with even more tools to accelerate their digital transformations.

How exactly are companies using these data analytics tools to make better business decisions? ZDNet and TechRepublic published a PDF ebook: Analytics: Turning data science into business strategy, which explores this question.

Here's a look at what's in the free PDF ebook.

ZDNet contributor Andrew Brust provides a roundup of 2021 predictions, broken down into topics that garnered the most conjecture in his article "Data-driven 2021: Predictions for a new year in data, analytics and AI."

According to a recent TechRepublic Premium poll, 79% of respondents use BI or data analytics tools. Find out more in the infographic "Research: Executive management recognizes the business value of analytics" by TechRepublic's Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman.

TechRepublic's R. Dallon Adams details "The 5 best data visualization tools for every business, TechRepublic's Veronica Combs describes "Everything you need to know to land a job in data science," and TechRepublic contributor Mary Shacklett explains the "Five ways to use data to make better business decisions."

Also in this ebook, TechRepublic contributor N.F. Medoza discusses how the pandemic has influenced research and analysis in the article, "Gartner: Top 10 data and analytics technology trends for 2021."

ZDNet contributor, Vala Afshar reports in "Chief customer officers define four strategies to connect with customers in the next normal" how research demonstrates that in order for businesses to connect with their customers, they must focus on outcomes, a new set of customer health metrics, improved service agility and opportunities to co-create value.

In his article "Levi's Katia Walsh on AI: You can do a lot with 168 years of data," ZDNet's Larry Dignan interviews Dr. Katia Walsh, Chief Strategy and AI Officer at Levi's, and discusses how the company is looking to combine fashion, data science and the creative process to improve everything from the customer experience and demand to supply chain and design.

What do you get when you juxtapose two of the hottest domains today -- AI and healthcare? A peek into the future, potentially, writes ZDNet contributor George Anadiotis in his feature "Data, analytics, machine learning, and AI in healthcare in 2021."

