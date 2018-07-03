Free PDF download: Data, AI, IoT: The future of retail

Where shoppers once flocked to malls and big box stores for everything they wanted or needed, they're now turning to the internet, increasingly via smartphone and even devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Shifting consumer preferences are forcing retailers to adapt and transform. ZDNet and TechRepublic journalists have launched a special report to examine how companies are making changes, both in brick-and-mortar stores and their digital presence.

For this feature, ZDNet and TechRepublic writers looked into companies that are on the leading edge of digital transformation in retail. Alison Rayome looked at digital transformation success stories like Sephora, Lowe's, and Fabletics. Natalie Gagliordi wrote about vendors like Salesforce and Shopify who enable digital transformation. Macy Bayern delved into the technologies behind all the efforts, like analytics, voice interfacing, and sensor data. And from our Sydney, Australia office, Asha McLean reported on how video game retailer EB Games used an omnichannel strategy to avoid getting disrupted by ecommerce.

Also in this ebook, Conner Forrest examined whether the fully-automated Amazon Go stores are an indication of the future of retail and if so, what it would take for stores to get there. Teena Maddox wrote a case study of how PetSmart implemented AI and machine learning to prevent sales fraud and save millions of dollars in 2017.

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from ZDNet sister site Tech Pro Research, and additional digital transformation case studies, download the free PDF ebook, Data, AI, IoT: The future of retail.

