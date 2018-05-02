Free PDF: Sensor'd Enterprise: IoT, ML, and big data

Image: iStock/chombosan

As the internet of things (IoT) has grown in popularity and capability, it has the potential to deliver value to businesses of all sizes. This special feature from TechRepublic and ZDNet takes a look at what works and what doesn't when implementing IoT technology and using it to gain insight.

This feature contains several case studies that examine successful IoT deployments. ZDNet writer Mark Samuels talked with Caroline Gorski, the director of Rolls Royce's R² Data Labs initiative about how the company is incorporating IoT, AI, and big data to deliver business benefits. In the article, Gorski shared tips on how to gather data strategically, find the right talent for IoT deployments, and making data work for customers.

Also in this feature, TechRepublic writers Alison Rayome and Conner Forrest gathered expert advice on how to create a data strategy for IoT, how to create a security strategy for IoT, and how to use machine learning to accelerate IoT. If your company is considering implementing IoT, or in the early stages of implementation, these articles provide practical takeaways to move your projects further along.

The ebook also contains original research from ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, as well as a roundup of other industry research about successful enterprise IoT projects.

