FTC plans to probe major tech firms' acquisition strategies

The US Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday ordered five major tech firms to hand over information related to their acquisitions over the past decade, as well as information related to their corporate acquisition strategies. Specifically, the FTC is looking for information from Alphabet (Google's parent company), Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft related to acquisitions that were too small at the time to require review from federal antitrust agencies. The FTC plans to review acquisitions that closed between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019.



With this information, the agency plans to study trends in acquisitions and whether these deals led to competitive concerns. It also aims to learn more about how small firms perform after they've been acquired by large tech firms.

The new probe is part of a larger effort at the FTC, and within the US government more broadly, to examine potentially anti-competitive practices within the tech industry. Last year, the FTC launched a task force specifically to monitor the US tech industry and markets for online advertising, social networking, mobile operating systems and apps, and platform businesses.

"Digital technology companies are a big part of the economy and our daily lives," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement. "This initiative will enable the Commission to take a closer look at acquisitions in this important sector, and also to evaluate whether the federal agencies are getting adequate notice of transactions that might harm competition. This will help us continue to keep tech markets open and competitive, for the benefit of consumers."