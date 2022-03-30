Fujitsu claims to have developed the world's fastest quantum simulator

Fujitsu claims to have developed a quantum computer simulator capable of handling 36-qubit quantum circuits on a cluster system featuring the company's supercomputer PRIMEHPC FX 700, which is equipped with the same CPU that powers the world's fastest supercomputer, Fugaku.

According to Fujitsu, the quantum simulator consists of 64 nodes on PRIMEHPC FX 700, and can execute quantum simulator software Qualacs in parallel at high speed, achieving approximately double the performance of other similar machines from players such as IBM and Intel.

Fujitsu added it has further developed a method that allows the efficient rearrangement of qubit states deployed in the distributed memory on the cluster according to the progress of the quantum circuit.

"We stand now at the edge of a new age in computing technology. Fujitsu has successfully developed the world's fastest quantum simulator by applying its world-leading expertise in computing technologies cultivated over many decades," Fujitsu CTO Vivek Mahajan boasted.

Looking ahead, Fujitsu said it would team up with Fujifilm to utilise the quantum simulator for research in material sciences. At the same time, Fujitsu is aiming to develop a 40-qubit simulator by September.

"Moving forward, we aim to leverage this new quantum simulator for our customers to accelerate the development of quantum applications and ultimately contribute to a sustainable world by solving a range of issues facing society," Mahjan said.

