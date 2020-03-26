Fujitsu creates business integration company to focus on Japan

Fujitsu announced on Thursday it was creating a new business integration company that would focus on its domestic market, which will begin operating from July.

The new business, as yet unnamed, will push cloud-first systems, and is made up of existing Fujitsu divisions that look after local government, medical, and education sectors in Japan, as well as Fujitsu Marketing Ltd, which looks after "second-tier private-sector businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises", the company said.

Fujitsu Marketing will take the leadership positions of the new company, with Tatsuya Tanaka, who is set to become the chair of Fujitsu Marketing from April will be the director and chair, while his representative director, vice chair, and head of Fujitu's Japan business group, Katsumi Nakano, will be the representative director and vice chair of the new company. Vice head of Japan business group and representative director, vice president of Fujitsu Marketing, Takayuki Sunada, will become representative director and vice president of the new business.

The new business will have approximately 9,000 employees.

Elsewhere in Japan on Thursday, Sony is creating a new holding company for its electronics segment. The new Sony Electronics Corporation will come into being on April 1, and will be made up of the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) division, which is responsible for imaging products, mobiles, and home entertainment and sound sectors.

In its third quarter results to the end of December 31, EP&S reported ¥650 billion in sales, down 9% year on year due to a drop in sales of smartphones and TVs, while operating income was ¥80 billion, up ¥14 billion on the same quarter last year, and was a result of restructuring the mobile business and expenses throughout EP&S.

Sony said it intended to continue its restructuring of the mobile business in the fourth quarter, and this would lead to significant one-time costs as it expects it to break even in the next fiscal year. Mobile reported a profit for the third quarter.

For the full year, Sony is expecting ¥2 trillion in sales from EP&S, with ¥111 billion in operating income.

Overall for Sony, the company is expecting ¥8.5 trillion for the full year, and ¥880 billion in operating income.

