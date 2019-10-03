Fujitsu opens digital transformation facility at Macquarie University

Fujitsu has opened its first Australian Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) that will be located at the Macquarie University campus in Sydney.

According to Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand CEO Mike Foster, the facility will be a workshop space and resource for current and prospective Fujitsu customers in Australia and New Zealand to co-create solutions around digital transformation.

"We have a strong focus on encouraging innovation, and the DTC is a place where imagination can meet possibility to shape a successful digital future. Working closely with Macquarie University paves the way for future collaborative ventures between Fujitsu and the University, where corporate and academia can work together on innovative projects that would benefit from a diversity of talent," he said.



"Organisations can work with Fujitsu at the DTC to help address business challenges and redefine business problems with a view to jointly create a solution that takes into account different points of view."

The company added the DTC will play host to regular workshops that will be used to develop proof of concepts that could deliver tangible solutions.

The opening of the DTC in Australia is the sixth for Fujitsu, having already established DTCs in Tokyo, Osaka, Munich, London, and New York.

The Japanese conglomerate and Macquarie University recently found themselves as part of a joint research collaboration with GE Healthcare and Macquarie Medical Imaging to examine how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to detect and monitor brain aneurysms faster and more efficiently.

As the project's leader, Fujitsu will apply its AI solutions to scanned images of the brain provided by GE's medical imaging scanner. Clinical expertise from Macquarie University and Macquarie Medical Imaging will then use the algorithms to look for brain abnormalities and aneurysms.

Recently, Fujitsu Australia also partnered with Kia Motors Australia to produce a police car prototype that the pair stated could make it cheaper and simpler for police forces to operate vehicles.

The pair also worked with Whelen Engineering to create a modular lightbar that reduced the numbers of cables from nine to one.

