Gain the skills that will allow you to qualify for well-paid Python positions for only $20

If you've been wanting to switch to a lucrative new tech career but didn't have the time or know where to start, then here's your chance to go from total beginner to Python expert with Python Hands-On with 46 Hours, 210 Exercises, 5 Projects, 5 Assignments, 2 Exams. So grab it now while it's available for just $19.99.

In 271 lectures spread across 45 hours, you will learn Python quickly with a hands-on approach. Starting completely from scratch, the course takes you all the way to Object-Oriented Programming, covering practice as well as theory.

You will learn and master general topics, such as programming fundamentals, coding algorithms, and computer science concepts. But you will also get all the Python instruction you need for application development, deep learning, data science, machine learning, and more. The coding exercises and quizzes will cover all fundamental Python topics.

This course focuses on the practical, so it teaches you all about Python packages and modules and how to use them. Then you will get plenty of hands-on practice building real-world projects and applications. The course includes midterm and final exams, each with 20 questions.

Awarded an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars by former students, this course will provide you with the solid Python skills required for a successful Python career. Before you know it, you'll have an exciting, well-paid position that will allow you to upgrade your gaming glasses.

Instructor Musa Arda has worked as a Software Engineer for over 14 years. He is proficient in several programming platforms and languages, such as C#, Python, JavaScript, Java, React, SQL, Flutter, and more. He's built Deep Learning and Machine Learning applications and has extensive experience with web development (both frontend and backend), Data Science projects, mobile app development (cross-platform, as well as native), and more.

Don't miss this chance to go from complete novice to Python expert, get Python Hands-On with 46 Hours, 210 Exercises, 5 Projects, 5 Assignments, 2 Exams while it's on sale for just $19.99.