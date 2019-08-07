Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 10 Plus 5G: Prices and everything you need to know

To 5G or not to 5G? Galaxy Note 10 delivers 'extremely capable upgrade' for business users Samsung just announced its Galaxy Note series update with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Expected internal updates were made, along with improvements to the S Pen capability and camera functionality. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZGxFST

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. It's the first time Samsung has released two different Note models, and there's more than just screen size differentiating the two.

The new approach should help Samsung expand the Note line to enterprise and consumers alike, through a smaller form factor and lower price.

Some key facts you should know:

The Galaxy Note 10 doesn't have a microSD card support, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus does.

The Galaxy Note 10's display is 6.3 inches, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is 6.8 inches.

Storage is locked to 256GB for the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus will come in 256GB or 512GB configurations.

Pricing starts at $949.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Release date

Preorders start Aug. 8 at 12am ET

Orders arrive Aug. 23

Preorders for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus begin on Thursday, Aug, 8, at 12am ET/9 pm PT. Orders will arrive Aug. 23, the same day as retail availability.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Pricing

We still haven't hit a pricing ceiling, it seems

Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949 for 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which includes SD Card support and 256GB of internal storage starts at $1,049. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G starts at $1,299 and tops out at $1,399. Ouch.

At some point, consumers will refuse to pay four-figures for a smartphone. Until then, manufacturers will continue to push the price higher and higher.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Design

New hole-punch display

So long, Bixby button

No headphone jack

Samsung, after years of touting its ability to design a phone that keeps the headphone jack and still give users everything they want, and yet the Galaxy Note 10 has ditched the headphone jack.

The display on the Galaxy Note 10 features a single cutout, or hole punch, located in the middle of the screen near the top. That hole is for the front-facing camera, taking up as little space as possible.

Overall, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are thinner and lighter than the Note 9, and despite having a larger display, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is only slightly taller than the Note 9 thanks to the new display.

Along with ditching the headphone jack, Samsung has also done away with a dedicated Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 10. Instead, the sleep/wake button will double as a way to activate Bixby -- similar to how iPhone XS users activate Siri -- with a long-press.

On the back of the Galaxy Note 10, you'll now find three different cameras, similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus. The three cameras add difference field-of-view options, and new AR features. There is no fingerprint sensor on the back of the Galaxy Note 10.

Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Features

The fingerprint sensor is now under the display

S Pen

DeX improvements

Camera improvements

Fast charging

The fingerprint sensor is no under the display, just like the Galaxy S10 line. Iris scanning has been removed from the Note line.

The S Pen is still present and gaining new features. Samsung's Notes app is getting a major update, with new capabilities that should make note-taking on the Note more appealing and easier to deal with after the fact. Air Gestures also gained the ability to switch between camera modes and better presentation controls thanks to a new 6-axis sensor that includes gyroscope and acceleration sensors.

DeX is likely to make the biggest splash with enterprise users. Samsung and Microsoft teamed up, and now include Office apps on the Galaxy Note 10. Those apps are integrated with DeX, allowing users to share files between a PC or Mac while using DeX on their Galaxy Note 10.

Instead of requiring a dedicated monitor, Galaxy Note 10 users will now be able to use DeX on a Mac or PC, using both Galaxy Note 10 apps and computer apps alongside each other.

With three cameras -- telephoto, wide-angle and ultra-wide -- the Note 10's camera will provide various shooting modes that can combine to take unique shots. Samsung has added the bokeh-effect to the video feature of the Note 10's camera and included video editing software on the device.

AR Doodle uses the Note 10's camera to capture a physical environment via, and allow you to draw AR objects that will stay in place when watching the video. AR Doodle looks fun, but likely will be more useful for enterprise users who need to annotate a physical object while doing site surveys, for example.

The Note 10 and Note 10 Plus support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, which we first saw with the Galaxy S10. Additionally, the Note 10 Plus supports up to 45W wired charging,

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: 5G

For a limited time, Verizon Wireless will be the only carrier selling the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. However, once that exclusive (exact timing wasn't announced) expires, more carriers will carry the 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note 10 5G will have similar specs to the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

