KT completes mobile edge computing centres for 5G

(Image: KT)

KT has completed the construction of mobile edge computing (MEC) telecom centres in 8 major cities in South Korea, the telco has announced.

executive guide What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution It's a capital improvement project the size of the entire planet, replacing one wireless architecture created this century with another one that aims to lower energy consumption and maintenance costs. Read More

The centres will allow the telco to process data from handsets close by, which is important for 5G that has ultra-low latency.

Previously, processing wireless data for 4G LTE involved having data traffic nationwide be sent to the central telecom centre in Seoul which often caused delays.

Those living in Jeju Island, the island region at the south of South Korea, will see internet access speeds be boosted by 44 percent compared to LTE as there will be an MEC centre there, KT said.

The telco said it also applied its 5G core equipment in the control and user plane separation (CUPS) architecture, as well as in the network virtualisation technology of the MEC centres.

CUPS separates devices that process signals from those that process traffic so that each can be expanded independently from each other. This helps centres expand their traffic processing capacity independently, which is very important for 5G mobility, KT said.

KT added that it plans to use MEC centres actively for the deployment of its own autonomous cars, smart factory, augmented reality, and virtual reality services.

The telco said at Mobile World Congress that it also plans to launch new VR games alongside the roll out of 5G network.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to launch the 5G version of its Galaxy S10 smartphone by the end of the month at the earliest in South Korea.

Related Coverage

SK Telecom rolls out 1.2Gbps LTE with Samsung's Galaxy S10

1.2Gbps LTE is available on Samsung's Galaxy S10, with the South Korean telco vowing to offer faster connectivity with the upcoming 5G network.

Samsung launches RF chipsets for 5G base stations

Samsung's mmWave radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs) and digital/analog front end (DAFE) ASICs supports 28GHz and 39GHz bands, which can reduce 5G base station size, weight, and power consumption by 25 percent.

Galaxy Fold with 5G launching in May in South Korea

Samsung Electronics will launch its foldable smartphone the Galaxy Fold with 5G in May in South Korea, the company's mobile boss says, and vows to sell more than a million units globally.

LG unveils mid-tier Q and K series smartphones ahead of G8 ThinQ launch

LG's 6.26-inch Q60 and K50, along with the 5.7-inch K40 smartphones will have premium camera, AI, and sound features, LG Electronics has said, leaving everything out in the open ahead of the G8 ThinQ launch at Mobile World Congress.

SK Telecom and KT in VR game push for 5G

South Korean mobile carriers SK Telecom and KT seem to believe virtual reality (VR) games will be a big thing for 5G -- and both plan to showcase their offerings at Mobile World Congress.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Samsung's new Galaxy Fold is a phone that folds in half and is priced at nearly $2,000.