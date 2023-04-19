Galaxy Watch 5 finally gets temperature-based cycle tracking update

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
After nearly nine months since launch, on Wednesday, Samsung announced a major Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro update -- skin temperature tracking.
By utilizing the skin temperature sensor on their watch, users can now monitor menstrual cycles and gain a better understanding of their individual cycle patterns, including ovulation windows.
Thanks to the partnership between Natural Cycles and Samsung's sensor technology, the watch can monitor temperature changes and estimate basal body temperature (BBT), a key marker for menstrual tracking, while you sleep.
The new feature will be rolled out progressively through Samsung Health app updates in the U.S., Korea, and 30 European markets, according to Samsung.
To activate the new feature, users will need to go to their Samsung Health app, add their most recent cycle information, and then turn on "Predict period with skin temp" in settings.
Some perks of the feature include access to a graph with the prior month's readings displayed, predicted ovulation and fertile windows, tips based on symptoms, and even suggestions on how to manage holistic health during cycles.
Keeping track of menstrual cycles is an important practice for women because it helps them better understand their health and bodies and can help with reproductive health, such as family planning and pregnancy prevention.