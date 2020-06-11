Garmin announces MARQ Golfer: Luxury sports watch with advanced golf tracking

Image: Garmin

The Garmin MARQ collection contains several premium quality GPS sports watches with models designed for various key sports. I've had my eye on the Athlete and Captain models, but the lovely green on the new MARQ Golfer also caught my eye.

The MARQ Golfer is a luxury watch constructed with a titanium case, green ceramic bezel with custom etched 1-18 golf hole markings, a domed sapphire lens, and tritone green jacquard-weave nylon strap. The sunlight-readable 240 x 240 pixels resolution color display makes sure you can see the display while on the course.

The Garmin MARQ Golfer is preloaded with 41,000 golf courses and includes features such as PlaysLike Distance, CourseView mapping, AutoShot, Hazard View, and Virtual Caddie. These tools, and more, help you view course layout, and then factor in wind speed, swing speed, and club performance to optimize your game. Your $1,850 purchase includes three Garmin Approach CT10 club tracking sensors that connect your clubs to your watch directly.

Garmin advertises a battery life of up to 12 days in smartwatch mode and 28 hours in GPS mode. You should be able to golf for several rounds without charging up your watch.

All the other excellent Garmin GPS sports watch features you would expect on an expensive model like the Garmin Fenix line is found on the MARQ Golfer. These features include built-in music storage, Garmin pay support, smartphone notifications, daily activity and sleep tracking, Body Battery, stress tracking, and a vast assortment of multi-sport functionality.