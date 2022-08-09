/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables Smart Watches

Garmin Enduro 2: 150 hours of GPS tracking and endurance athlete training features

Garmin has a host of wearables designed for athletes across a broad spectrum of activities. The new Enduro 2 has a 40% longer battery life than the original model, along with Garmin's brightest flashlight and a host of training features for endurance athletes.
matthew-miller
Written by Matthew Miller, Contributor writer on
garmin-enduro-2

Garmin's ultimate watch for endurance athletes

Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Early this year, I had the chance to try out the fantastic Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar watch and loved that I could train, play, work, and live with the watch mounted on my wrist for weeks. The Fenix 7X is built for multisport athletes, while the new Garmin Enduro 2 is optimized for endurance athletes who need a wearable that will track performance for the longest ultra races.

The Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is advertised to provide up to 122 hours of GPS tracking with solar charging. The Garmin Enduro 2 adds more than a day to that with a battery life of up to 150 hours of GPS tracking, more than 40% of that provided by the original Enduro announced in early 2021. The Enduro 2 is clearly not built for casual athletes but for those who participate in the most grueling races today. Ultrarunning events are longer than marathons, typically at least 50km and even over 100km. There are also 100-mile races and even multi-day races with the Garmin Enduro 2 helping these endurance athletes train for and track these events.

ZDNet Recommends

The Garmin Enduro 2 sports the familiar standard five-button Garmin user interface with a new touch screen display for the Enduro series. Solar charging is a staple of the Enduro line and continues with the entire 1.4-inch Power Sapphire glass display harnessing the power of the sun.

While the watch is large with a 51mm diameter and 26mm watch band, it is fairly light and comfortable thanks to the titanium bezel and rear case. So far, I love the Ultrafit nylon band that ensures a perfect fit. The Enduro 2 package includes the Ultrafit nylon band along with a 26mm Quick Fit silicone band.

The LED flashlight was one of the coolest new features on the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. Garmin includes this flashlight on the Enduro 2 and also made it the brightest Garmin flashlight ever, with twice the brightness of the 7X. You can use the white LED light to expose the night or turn on the red light to help you maintain your sight at night. A strobe mode also matches your cadence so people can see you while running on the road or on the trail.

Some of the new training features that are present on the Garmin Enduro 2 include:

  • NextFork: Map guide that shows the distance to the next trail intersection, as well as the name of the upcoming trail. Very handy for national parks and other areas where multiple trails can cause confusion.
  • Grade-adjusted pace: I live on a hill, so every single time I run, I am going up and down hills. This feature displays an equivalent running pace on flat ground to help you adjust your pace and maintain your stamina.
  • Visual race predictor: This pacing estimator uses your running history and overall fitness level to show you where you could finish in your upcoming event. It's great to watch this time fall as you train more.
  • Automatic rest timer: Ultrarunning races are long and hard, so that you may spend some time on a break for replenishment or first aid. The automatic timer logs these breaks without requiring you to pause your run.
  • Adventure racing activity profile: This ARWS-approved profile tracks heart rate, elevation, segment times, and other metrics for post-race viewing. A summary screen also helps verify a finish time with the race committee.

Since the Garmin Enduro 2 is optimized for endurance athletes, it comes preloaded with TopoActive maps with multi-continent coverage. Garmin's new SatIQ technology that dynamically determines the best GPS mode necessary to maximize battery life and positional accuracy is present on the watch. Golf course maps and SkiView maps are also preloaded on the watch.

Also: The 5 best Garmin watch models: Which is right for you?

We saw some exciting new software features on the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, but those are not yet present here on the Enduro 2 review unit that just arrived. These include training readiness, Morning Report, HRV status, running power (with a compatible accessory), and real-time stamina. I understand many of the newer Garmin watches will be receiving these features in upcoming software updates, so stay tuned for more on those updates.

Garmin Enduro 2

 $1,099.99 at Garmin

All of the great Garmin 24/7 health and wellness features are also present, so you will have heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurements, Body Battery, fitness age, sleep score, sleep stages, and more. A new Health Snapshot feature will record and generate a report of key stats that includes heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen level, respiration, and stress. Recovery advisor and daily suggested workouts are also found on the Enduro 2.

Garmin Pay, offline music support, multi-GNSS support, incident detection, and everything Garmin offers is found on the Enduro 2. The Garmin Enduro 2 is available now for $1,099.99 in one size and one color.

We have a review unit mounted on our wrist and will be testing it for the next few weeks so if you have any questions or functions you want us to try out, please leave a comment below.

Featured reviews

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business