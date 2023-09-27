Gen Z isn't threatened by generative AI at work but feels unprepared to adopt it

Mensent via Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been part of the workplace for decades, from deep learning in voice assistants to new features in enterprise software. But generative AI is just being integrated into the workplace widely, stirring up fears of what it could mean for the job market. One group, however, isn't fazed.

Generation Z comprises the youngest professionals in the workforce and it is largely not threatened by generative AI. Most Gen Z (59%) say they're not concerned about generative AI replacing their jobs, but only 48% feel prepared for their employer to adopt generative AI into everyday work.

Coinciding with the generative AI boom, we're also seeing a shift in the workforce. The post-pandemic job market has welcomed many young professionals from Generation Z to start their careers while Boomers retired.

Adobe just published its Future Workforce Study, which collected responses from 1,011 Gen Z in the US who worked for a medium to large company for up to three years. Gen Z includes those born between 1997- 2012.

The study explored Gen Z's thoughts on integrating generative AI at work and how Gen Z views the workplace -- and it's not all optimistic. Gen Z understands the inevitable presence of generative AI in the workplace, but only 23% of those surveyed expressed excitement about its implementation at work.

Half of the respondents have used generative AI to help with their work, and we know that 70% of Gen Z uses generative AI tools. Yet only 35% of the survey participants stated that their employers had established guidelines on using generative AI in the workplace.

Many large companies like Samsung and Google have implemented guidelines and restrictions on using popular AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, and other generative AI tools for fear of confidential data being leaked.

However, implementing regulations for the responsible use of AI goes beyond restricting AI tools and moves into the realm of ethics and social responsibility. According to the study, Gen Z advocates for this in the workplace.

More guidelines are necessary to use AI responsibly from the companies that develop the technology but also those who adopt it. Beyond that, properly training employees to use available generative AI tools responsibly and successfully could be the answer to make the workforce feel more prepared to embrace them.