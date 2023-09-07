Meet generative AI's 'super users': 70% of Gen Z use GenAI

We Are/Getty Images

Since ChatGPT's release last November, generative AI has proven to be a capable technology that can help with a range of everyday tasks. However a new study shows that only members of a specific generation use generative AI to its full potential.

On Thursday, Salesforce released its Generative AI Snapshot Research: The AI Divide, which surveyed more than 4,041 people 18 or older across the US, UK, Australia, and India regarding their AI usage.

Also: Zoom's 'AI Companion' delivers new features to all paid accounts

The survey found that although half (49%) of overall respondents have used generative AI, the numbers differ greatly between different age groups.

Specifically, generative AI users are concentrated among younger users, with 65% of generative AI users being Millennials or Gen Z, people born between 1981 and 2012, according to the Pew Research Center.

The Gen Z respondents were the most invested in generative AI, with 70% reporting using the technology and 58% saying generative AI helps them make informed decisions.

"Gen Z is paving the path for generative AI. It saves time, keeps them organized, and is considered fun to use," says Salesforce.

Also: One in four workers fears being considered 'lazy' if they use AI tools

Gen Z and Millenials are generative AI's "super users," or users who use the technology frequently and believe that they are close to mastering it. Almost half (48%) of Gen Z believe they are on their way to mastering the technology.

A person's employment status is another factor significantly impacting generative AI technology usage; 72% of generative AI users are employed.

Unsurprisingly, 68% of non-users belong to the Gen X or Baby Boomer generations, those born between 1946 and 1980, according to the Pew Research Center.

Some potential reasons for this lack of engagement are that most non-users (88%) are unclear on how generative AI will impact their lives.

Also: Why companies must use AI to think differently, and not simply to cut costs

A lack of education and safety concerns may also be behind the hesitation. Of the non-users, 70% reported using generative AI more if they knew more about the technology, and 64% would use it more if it was more secure.

The research in this study aligns with other research covered by ZDNET, which highlights the need for education and guidance on AI in making people comfortable with adopting the technology.