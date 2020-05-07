Geotab launches dashboard to track post COVID-19 economic recovery

Geotab has launched a commercial transportation dashboard to gauge the progress of the post COVID-19 economy.

The company, which specializes in connected transportation and Internet of things applications, is processing data from more than 2 million Geotab connected vehicles to visualize trade activity.

Geotab said that its aggregated and anonymized data points will track things like commercial vehicle activity, trade and fuel fill-ups as economies reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. The dashboard will be updated regularly and provide week-to-week analysis to gauge activity in industries such as waste management, healthcare and manufacturing.

As COVID-19 data sets become more accessible, novel coronavirus pandemic may be most visualized ever

Components of the Geotab Commercial Vehicle Recovery Dashboard, which is also available via Google Data Studio, include:

An Activity Index, which tracks North America and tracks commercial vehicle trips compared to normal operations and other areas.

A Trade Index to track cross-border activity between the US and Canada and Mexico.

A Fuel Index that tracks fuel fill-ups relative to normal operating behavior.

An Industry Index to track volume of trips.

Here's a sample.

Geotab