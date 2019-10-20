German grocer Aldi is selling Medion Gaming Desktop PC, Gaming Notebook in the UK

Aldi has grown since its birth in 1961 from a German-based grocer into an international supermarket chain that has close to 2,000 locations in the U.S. alone. It's succeeded with a strategy of low prices on a smaller selection of products than you might find at a typical mega-supermarket, but we're writing about the company on this site for an offering that seems at odds with that strategy: a gaming PC.

Aldi's UK customers can now pick up the Medion Gaming Desktop PC or the Gaming Notebook through the company's website, each selling for £949.99. The Medion brand is a longstanding German computer company that Lenovo purchased several years ago to expand its European reach. It already sells computer and electronics through Aldi and other UK retailers (in addition to Western Europe and Australia), but the gaming systems are new to the UK site.

As you might expect the Medion gaming systems Aldi is offering are pretty good values, if not exactly designed for gamers on very tight budgets. In either case, you're getting a system built around an Intel Core i5 processor -- the six-core i5-9400 for the desktop, and the i5-9300H for the laptop -- as well as discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics -- the RTX 2060 for the desktop, and the GTX 1660 for the notebook.

The Gaming Desktop PC also comes with 16GB of RAM, a terabyte solid-state drive with PCIe interface, neon blue accents to its chassis, and even a CD/DVD rewritable drive. The Gaming Notebook features even more storage than the desktop version, coming with both a 512GB PCIe SSD and a terabyte hard drive, though it lacks the optical drive. It, too, features 16GB of memory, and its 15.6-inch display has 1080p full HD resolution (1,920x1,080).

Interested stateside buyers may want to consider an equivalent Lenovo system, as it's questionable that these PCs would ever see the light of day in the U.S., considering that Aldi doesn't have online ordering available through its U.S. website. UK readers can feel free to let us know in the comments section below if you would ever consider purchasing a gaming PC from Aldi.