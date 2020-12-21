Get 30% off CleanMyMac X

Without a doubt, CleanMyMac X is the best way to rid your Mac of the digital detritus that it accumulates, allowing you to free up storage space and even speed things up.

And now you can grad a year's subscription for less.

Must read: How to securely erase hard drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs)

I'm a huge fan of MacPaw's CleanMyMac X -- a one-stop-shop tool that cleans, protects, and speeds up Macs.

30% off CleanMyMac X With a few clicks you can initiate a scan that digs through macOS, rooting out junk and malware, and helping to bring back the speed and performance that you once remember. Currently MacPaw has a sake on that allows you to get a 1-year license for CleanMyMac X for $24.47, a saving of $15.49. I run CleanMyMac X once a week on my Macs, and feel that it keeps the kludge and detritus that otherwise accumulates down to a minimum, freeing up storage space and system resources. It's a solid app, and one that's not given me a second's problem in the time I've been using it. View Now at MacPaw

But there's more! MacPaw is also slashing 30% off the following products too:

CleanVPN

CleanMyPC

Gemini 2

Wallpaper Wizard 2

Find all the great MacPaw deals here.