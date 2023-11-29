'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get a lifetime of powerful VPN protection for only $40
With cyber threats and identity theft as an ever-present issue these days, everyone should be using a powerful VPN for privacy and data protection. But monthly fees are a pain, and no one wants to add another one unless absolutely necessary. Fortunately, you can now get permanent VPN protection for one low price with a lifetime subscription to OysterVPN for just $40 now.
OysterVPN excels at keeping you safe online. You'll have 256-bit encryption to protect your data, an NAT firewall to block dangerous inbound traffic and a choice of the most secure protocols. For even greater protection, OysterVPN blocks domains that are known to be malicious from even opening so that potential cyber attacks are prevented. Other features such as a Kill Switch and Split Tunneling offer additional safety and convenience.
Your privacy is just as well-protected. Thanks to a strict zero-logging policy, even OysterVPN has no idea what you're doing online. However, your web activity has an extra layer of privacy because DNS queries are prevented from leaking. There is even an ad blocker to keep those irritating ads and popups from ruining your online experience.
Unlike many other VPNs, all of those privacy and security features won't slow down your internet connection. Oyster VPN has over 182 speedy servers in more than 22 countries around the world. Your connection to servers dedicated to streaming access on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Hulu and more will allow you to enjoy your favorite content no matter where you are.
This subscription allows you to have up to five devices connected simultaneously. Even better, there are no caps or limits on the amount of data you can upload and download.
Get a lifetime subscription to OysterVPN today while it's on sale for $40.