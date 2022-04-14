Why you can trust ZDNet
Get a lifetime of premium hosting for unlimited websites for only $100

iBrave offers unlimited bandwidth, subdomains, storage, and more on a reliable, ultra-fast platform

Whether you need a new website for your business or a portfolio for your job search, the quality of your site is crucial. If you plan on having any sort of online presence, be aware of how difficult or unreliable hosting services can be. Sometimes, it may seem like there's an infinite number of things that can go wrong, and those issues don't only occur on free or low-cost hosting platforms.

Even pricier plans may experience excessive downtime, inadequate bandwidth or storage and complex setups. That doesn't mean affordable; reliable hosting doesn't exist. Take iBrave, for example. This service offers a bevy of premium features, and lifetime plans are available for just $99.99.

iBrave's setup makes switching platforms simple. The user-friendly control panel lets you install new websites with a single click, and it supports over 80 platforms, including WordPress. It also features an easy-to-use website builder, although iBrave offers 24/7 support should you run into problems.

While easily accessible, iBrave still delivers plenty of features that you'd typically find in more expensive hosting services, including unlimited websites, subdomains, bandwidth, SSD storage, SQL databases, and email addresses. Its servers are lightning-fast; iBrave offers a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Plus, activities on websites belonging to other users won't affect yours thanks to iBrave's efficient content delivery network (CDN). iBrave boasts strong security as well; you can enjoy daily backups antispam, antivirus protection and a Wildcard SSL Certificate. 

iBrave Cloud Web Hosting: Lifetime Subscription

$99.99 at ZDNet Academy

Users gave iBrave high praise as well. Verified customer Daniel S. rated it five stars, saying, "I would definitely recommend especially if you are on an expensive plan like GoDaddy that have a yearly fee. This is a one and done solution for those that have personal websites."

Your website can make all the difference when converting visitors into customers. While slow or broken websites due to substandard web hosting might drive users away, you can give yourself peace of mind with an iBrave Cloud Web Hosting: Lifetime Subscription, now just $99.99. Alternatively, you can save even more and host just ten websites for $49.99 or a single website for $24.99.

