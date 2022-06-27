/>

Get a SanDisk 128GB micro SD memory card for only $15

This flash deal at B&H Photo lasts less than 12 hours but will get you tons of space for your Nintendo Switch or other devices.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

When we're taking photos or gaming on the Nintendo Switch, we really don't think about how much space we have left until we receive the dreaded "low storage" notification on our screens. Save yourself some unexpected unpleasant surprises by picking up a mini SD memory card. For the next 12 hours only, SanDisk is running a sale on a128GB micro memory card for only $15 when you add it to your cart at B&H Photo.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Memory Card

 $15 at B&H Photo

To put it in perspective, 128 GB can hold over 4,300 photos on an iPhone. Or, if you prefer to opt for additional storage on your Nintendo Switch, you can replay The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while you wait for the sequel, plus more games. Alternatively, photographers can use this card to hold raw images before they take them back to their Lightroom or Photoshop labs.

To get the deal, you'll have to add it to your cart—you'll save $10 off the original price of $24 when you go to checkout, getting you the deal of $15. As a heads up, in order to get free shipping, you'll have to spend $49 in the B&H Photo store so that you can add a WD 4TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive, save $45, get free shipping, and have a place to store your photos if you're using the memory card for your photo shoots.

As we said, be sure that if you're going to get this great deal you pick it up sooner rather than later – this deal ends at 11:59 PM tonight, 6/27. If you don't want to wait for B&H Photo to ship it out, you can get one off Amazon for only $4 more, too.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

