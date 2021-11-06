Get all of the training you need to become a cybersecurity analyst for just $26

StackCommerce

There has never been a greater need for cybersecurity analysts because cybercrime attacks seem to be neverending these days. So if you want a well-paid career with long-term job security, you can develop the skills you'll need with The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle. And for a limited time, you can use the coupon code SAVE15NOV during our sitewide pre-Black Friday sale to get 15% off and pay only $25.49.

The "Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit" course is a crowd favorite, with students rating it an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. It's offered by Oak Academy, which was founded by a group of tech experts who offer constantly updated courses specializing in critical skills such as coding, cybersecurity, IT, mobile, app monetization, game development, and more. You'll learn Linux commands, penetration testing, and much more.

Find out how to detect, prevent and combat security threats and improve IT security overall in "Cyber Security Analyst & Enterprise Architecture". If you have a basic understanding of HTML web apps, "Mastering Burp Suite Community Edition: Bug Hunters Perspective" will teach you how to use Burp Suite effectively for bug hunting, ethical hacking, and more.

Learn how to master the tools that are essential to hackers, pen testers, and other security professionals in "PenTesting with OWASP ZAP: Mastery Course". Cybersecurity is not all about coding, "Learn Social Engineering From Scratch" explains how to hack into personal devices and accounts.

When you start applying for cybersecurity positions, certifications can really make your resume stand out among competitors. There are three courses in this bundle to help you pass the exams. "CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst Certification Preparation Course (2022)" and "TOTAL: CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002)" prepare you for specific exams. "Cyber Security Certifications Practice Questions 2022" has the most recent practice questions for the CISSP, CISA, CISM, and Ethical Hacker exams.

