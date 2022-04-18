Get an all-in-one stock screener and education platform for just $90

StackCommerce

Spring is the season of growth, so what better time to give your finances and stocks a thorough refresh? One tool that may help is Tykr, an all-in-one stock screener and education platform. And right now, you can save an extra $10 off a lifetime subscription to Tykr during our Spring Refresh sale when you use code SPRING10 at checkout.

Getting started with investing can be challenging, and it's easy to make costly mistakes along the way if you don't know what you're doing. But that doesn't mean you have to hire an expensive financial adviser who might be more concerned with their bottom line than your profits.

Rated an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, Tykr Stock Screener banishes the guesswork from investing so you can start building a more stable future with confidence. Not only will you get recommendations about specific companies that might be worth buying and when to sell, but you'll also discover investing fundamentals and how to manage your investments while reducing risk and beating inflation.

The program is relatively easy to use, and you can find excellent investments in as little as 30 seconds. And that includes international as well as domestic — Tykr offers support for over 30,000 stocks in all. And there's nothing magical going on behind the scenes. It's all based on small, open-source calculations.

Here's how it works: Tykr's algorithm produces a summary that specifies whether a stock is On Sale (a potential buy), a Watch, or Overpriced (a potential sale.) The stock is given a score that determines its overall financial strength, and the higher it is, the safer it might be as an investment. The highest possible score is 20.

Stocks with a higher Margin of Safety (MOS) have higher potential returns. The MOS represents the difference between a stock's Sticker Price and its Share Price. It should ideally be at least 50%. It's that simple!

