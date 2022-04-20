Why you can trust ZDNet
Get an extra $20 off this MacBook Air that's already 60% off

If you need an affordable replacement, this 11-inch refurbished model is a great workhorse laptop.

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If your laptop is on its last legs, it may finally be time to retire it. However, new laptops don't come cheap, but you could potentially save hundreds of dollars by buying refurbished. Take this Apple MacBook Air, for example. They're reported to be quite reliable, and this particular model is on sale for over 60% off its original price. Plus, you can take an extra $20 with code SPRING20, thanks to our Spring Refresh sale. 

Whether you need a laptop for light entertainment or work, this MacBook Air may have plenty of power and capacity to fit the bill. The 38W lithium polymer battery can hold a charge for up to nine hours, and you can use Bluetooth 4.0 to pair it with your favorite speakers or other wireless accessories. Additionally, this model contains 128GB of SSD storage to house your files and media. 

Apple MacBook Air 11" 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 128GB - Black

$247.99 at ZDNet Academy

Speaking of media, this MacBook's hardware is more than capable of handling your favorite entertainment. It features an Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 1.6 GHz, 4GB of RAM and integrated Intel HD Graphics 600, providing a stream of fun without excessively draining the battery life. Plus, the 11.6-inch screen boasts a 1,366 x 768 resolution, which is adequate for this size screen. From its Turbo Boost 2.0 tech to the slim and sturdy profile, this MacBook Air is made for performance on the go.

This MacBook Air may be a 2015 model, but it could still hold its own in light workloads and multimedia. ZDNet readers can purchase it at checkout for just $227.99 using discount code SPRING20. The laptop also comes with a 30-day aftermarket warranty on parts and labor.

