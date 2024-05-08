'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get an iRobot Braava Jet m6 robot mop for $299 with this limited-time deal
An iRobot Braava Jet m6 is an essential robot for anyone struggling with dirty floors. Though it's typically priced at $450 and well worth the investment, it's seeing a 34% discount ahead of Mother's Day, bringing its price down to $299.
The Braava mops hard floors in organized rows, ensuring complete coverage without leaving residue. With precision jet spray, vSLAM navigation, and app connectivity, the Braava Jet M6 can tackle muddy paw prints, spills, and everyday grime, all with an independent operation that lets you focus on your hectic schedule or simply relax.
Review: Braava Jet m6 review: A must-have robot mop
Laser navigation ensures your Braava recognizes and avoids rugs or carpets to focus only on your hard floors.
"Thanks to the laser navigation technology, the m6 didn't have any trouble recognizing rugs or carpet in my home, which makes this device even more impressive," ZDNET's Beth Mauder said after reviewing the Braava Jet M6. "Because I know that it isn't going to ruin my rugs or carpet, I trust the mop to run when I'm gone or not paying it much attention."
iRobot created the Braava Jet M6 as a mop to complement its lineup of robot vacuums. But the Braava's performance helps it maintain its popularity, even as many robot vacuum and mop combinations enter the market.
This complementation is evident in iRobot app integrations that let you set up your Roomba to vacuum and have the Braava automatically go out to mop when the Roomba returns to the dock.
"The bottom line is the Braava Jet m6 is worth every penny, especially if you have a Roomba vacuum to work with the mop," Mauder wrote in her review. "Mopping is time-consuming and tedious, and giving this task to a capable robot frees up a good chunk of my time. For my peace of mind and sanity, this is a must-have device."