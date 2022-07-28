Braava Jet m6 review: A must-have robot mop

Pros Cleans in methodical rows

As robot vacuums become more popular, it's no surprise that the industry has turned to creating and perfecting robot mops. For many, vacuuming and mopping is a tedious task; iRobot is seeking to change that. Or, to at least change who is completing these tedious tasks.

Just like the Roomba j7+, this device changed my life.

iRobot's Braava Jet m6 has taken over cleaning up muddy paw prints, spilled drinks, and everyday floor grime in my house -- and I couldn't be happier. When I bought my house, one of my favorite features was the beautiful blue tile in the main living area and I will stop at nothing to keep them shiny and clean (or so I thought). My two dogs and a busy lifestyle makes finding time to mop difficult. So when I found out that the m6 could do the dirty work for me, I ripped the package open quickly to let this thing get to work. Just like the Roomba j7+, this device changed my life.

The Braava Jet m6 uses precision jet spray, vSlam Navigation, and iRobot's app technology to deliver clean floors every time for around $400.

Specifications

Product dimensions 10.6 x 3.5 inches Item weight 4.85 lbs Batteries Lithium Ion (included) Included components (1) iRobot® Braava jet m6 robot mop, (1) charging dock, (1) dock tray, (1) North American line cord, (2) single-use wet mopping pad, (2) single-use dry sweeping pad, (1) washable wet mopping pad, (1) 4oz sample cleaning solution

Performance

The Braava Jet m6 has two functions, wet and dry mopping, depending on what pad you insert on the bottom of the robot. To get the wet mopping started, you'll need to add the additional cleaning solution into the removable tank and put the wet padon before it's ready to go. Just like any other Roomba device you may have, it uses the first couple of runs to understand your floor and furniture layout.

It works in very methodical, efficient rows, ensuring that every part of your floor is getting cleaned. The m6 travels approximately three feet, backs up about halfway, and sprays some cleaning solution on the floor. This process is repeated until the mopping is finished.

I love that the m6 uses plenty of cleaning solution throughout the entire mopping process; it picks up a ton of dirt and grime. My floors are sparkling after it's finished, and it doesn't leave a sticky residue of any type.

Thanks to the laser navigation technology, the m6 didn't have any trouble recognizing rugs or carpet in my home, which makes this device even more impressive. Because I know that it isn't going to ruin my rugs or carpet, I trust the mop to run when I'm gone or not paying it much attention.

The Braava Jet m6's dry mopping function works just like the wet mopping; you just have to make sure the correct dry pad is inserted. You'll be surprised -- and disgusted -- by the amount of dirt and dust the mop will collect.

One thing you'll want to keep in mind about the m6 is you will need to buy additional cleaning solution and mopping pads. Both are reasonably priced, but it is a reoccurring expense that comes with this robot mop.

Pairing with the Roomba j7+

The coolest feature that the Braava Jet m6 has is the Imprint Link technology. This enables the m6 to communicate with the Roomba i, j, or s series vacuums to fully clean your house with just the touch of a few buttons in the app. This is one of my favorite ways to clean my house. I will tell the app to vacuum certain rooms and then select the "mop after" button. As soon as the Roomba vacuum finishes its job and docks, the m6 starts its job. It truly is an incredible, helpful feature.

Mobility

The Braava Jet m6 is 10.6 inches wide and 3.5 inches high, so it's relatively small. Its size makes it easy to navigate around and under your furniture. Because it's never transitioning onto rugs or carpet, it doesn't get stuck like some robot vacuums might. It's efficient and precise with its movements and has never (knock on wood) gotten stuck or trapped somewhere in my house.

Battery

Because the Braava Jet m6 works slowly and methodically, its battery can handle up to 1,000 square feet on a single charge. To give you an idea, the m6 cleaned 407 square feet of my home in an hour and 43 minutes without ever having to dock and recharge. Because the mop is slow, its long-lasting battery makes up for its cleaning speed.

Connectivity

You'll need to hook up the Braava Jet m6 to your Wi-Fi and download the iRobot app to get started. The app is user friendly and makes scheduling, selecting rooms, and blocking off sections a breeze. The more access you give the app to other applications, the smarter it is. You can connect your Google Home and Alexa, allowing you to simply give your m6 verbal commands. The technology will do the rest.

One of my favorite features in the app is the ability to clean particular rooms based on the map that the Roomba created of my home. I'm able to go into the app, select which rooms I want cleaned, and those are the only rooms the m6 will mop. You can simplify the process even more by creating a schedule where the rooms you want cleaned daily are scheduled that way, versus the rooms you want cleaned every few days. The possibilities are endless.

Another feature the app offers is the ability to grow your iRobot family, connecting other devices, such as the Roomba j7+. You can set the vacuum to run and the mop to follow immediately behind it. The two devices, along with the app, work incredibly well together. I tested the Roomba j7+, and you can read more about it here.

You can choose which rooms you want your Roomba vacuum to clean, then select "mop after" for the m6 to follow. Beth Mauder/ZDNet

Bottom line

The bottom line is the Braava Jet m6 is worth every penny, especially if you have a Roomba vacuum to work with the mop. Mopping is time consuming and tedious, and giving this task to a capable robot frees up a good chunk of my time. For my peace of mind and sanity, this is a must-have device.

