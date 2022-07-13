/>
Get free money with gift card purchases on Amazon Prime Day

We all love free money. Get discounted gift cards on Prime Day at select restaurants and stores including Old Navy, Yankee Candle and more.
josh-slate.jpg
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on

The fanciest clothes, electronics and appliances aren't the only items seeing massive deals on Prime Day. Plenty of restaurants and retailers have gift cards for cheaper than the amount that's on the card. Here's a list of the top places offering deals on their gift cards.

Retailers

Are sports your thing and do you want some more sports memorabilia to add to your fan cave? Score a $50 gift card to Fanatics for just $40.

Fanatics $50 Gift Card

 $40 at Amazon

Old Navy is offering a $10.50 discount on their $50 gift cards. Get clothes for the whole family, or keep it a secret for yourself, and score savings on this gift card.

Old Navy $50 Gift Card

 $39.5 at Amazon

Make your house smell good this summer and fall with a $50 gift card to Yankee Candle for $10.50 off. 

Yankee Candle $50 Gift Card

 $39.5 at Amazon

Restaurants

Yum. The first word I think of when I think about Red Robin and when I find a Red Robin gift card for $10 off. Eat some burgers, crunch on some onion rings and slurp up a milkshake with this great gift card deal.

Red Robin $50 Gift Card

 $40 at Amazon

Famous Dave's is a BBQ restaurant with 180 locations in 33 states across the USA. Their slogan "America's Favorite BBQ" couldn't be more valid once you get $10 off your gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Famous Daves $50 Gift Card

 $40 at Amazon

Some of my favorite things in the world are good deals and free pie night at my local O'Charley's. With this gift card, you can get both of those things. Make sure you snag the $10 discount on this $50 O'Charley's gift card before the deal expires.

O'Charley's $50 Gift Card

 $40 at Amazon

Looking for more than just gift cards on the final day of Prime Day? View our Amazon Prime Day hub for all the deals circling Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

