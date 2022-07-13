Get free money with gift card purchases on Amazon Prime Day

The fanciest clothes, electronics and appliances aren't the only items seeing massive deals on Prime Day. Plenty of restaurants and retailers have gift cards for cheaper than the amount that's on the card. Here's a list of the top places offering deals on their gift cards.
Are sports your thing and do you want some more sports memorabilia to add to your fan cave? Score a $50 gift card to Fanatics for just $40.
Old Navy is offering a $10.50 discount on their $50 gift cards. Get clothes for the whole family, or keep it a secret for yourself, and score savings on this gift card.
Make your house smell good this summer and fall with a $50 gift card to Yankee Candle for $10.50 off.
Yum. The first word I think of when I think about Red Robin and when I find a Red Robin gift card for $10 off. Eat some burgers, crunch on some onion rings and slurp up a milkshake with this great gift card deal.
Famous Dave's is a BBQ restaurant with 180 locations in 33 states across the USA. Their slogan "America's Favorite BBQ" couldn't be more valid once you get $10 off your gift card purchase of $50 or more.
Some of my favorite things in the world are good deals and free pie night at my local O'Charley's. With this gift card, you can get both of those things. Make sure you snag the $10 discount on this $50 O'Charley's gift card before the deal expires.
