Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get lifetime access to almost 200 courses in 12 categories, including CPD

There's no need to go back to school or pay years of tuition just to receive expert training.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

When you're working full-time, it can be challenging to squeeze in an additional commute to go back to school for career training or even to get better at your favorite hobbies. Fortunately, you don't have to because you can access almost 200 self-paced courses in a dozen categories with International Open Academy.

With this lifetime membership, you'll get helpful tips and information from experienced professionals to gain practical skills, from hobbies and personal development to career training, including Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) and Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL). The membership allows you to train at your own pace, so you could potentially pivot to a new career.

International Council for Online Educational Standards assesses all of these courses. This is an independent organization that provides third-party testing of the design and integrity of course content to confirm that they achieve the highest online educational standards. So the ICOES gives you a certification after completing a course, which has real educational value for clients, customers, and employers.

International Open Academy eLearning: Lifetime Membership

$149 at ZDNet Academy

Also, many of the courses are certified for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points that are required by a number of employers and organizations. Once you've successfully completed a course, you simply order the CPD certificate. It's no wonder that the International Open Academy eLearning has an Excellent rating on Trustpilot.

Whether you're interested in career training or learning more about your favorite hobbies, nothing beats access to practical tips and information from experienced professionals. New users can get an International Open Academy eLearning: Lifetime Membership today at an 83% discount, bringing the price of this membership down from $895 to only $149.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Education | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments

Related