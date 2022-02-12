Why you can trust ZDNet
Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and over 1,000 courses to advance your career

You can begin a major life change in 2022 with lifetime access to language training and a wide range of other new skills, all without spending a fortune on tuition.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If you're itching to start a new career, advance the one you have, travel to foreign destinations, or all of the above, you'd better start studying. Whether you're working locally or abroad, companies need proof that you're qualified for the jobs you're applying to. This Valentine's Day, you can purchase the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle, which has resources to help you earn these skills.

Learning new skills is the first step towards a new career or moving up the ladder you're already on, and a lifetime membership to StackSkills Unlimited can help you do that. You will have access to over 1,000 courses on a wide range of subjects, many of which will help you develop the skills that qualify you for well-paid positions in the tech industry or business world.

At least 50 new courses get added every month, and they all offer certificates of completion that will add polish to your resume. StackSkills provides exceptional customer support, as well. Current subscribers have signified their approval with a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot.

The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone

$199 at ZDNet Academy

Many of the skills you learn are very well-suited to remote work, so it's entirely possible to work as a digital nomad. You will be a lot more comfortable in that case if you speak the local language, and Rosetta Stone can make them easy to learn. With lifetime access to all 24 of the platform's languages, you can become fluent in any one you wish. 

You'll start with everyday topics like shopping and dining, and before you know it, you'll be having in-depth conversations. Not only will you learn vocabulary, but the program also uses an advanced speech engine to help you sound just like a native speaker. Leading organizations such as NASA have used Rosetta Stone for nearly 30 years, and The Wall Street Journal shares, "Rosetta Stone... may be the next best thing to living in a country."

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn new skills and new languages. Grab the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone while you can get it for just 169.15 with coupon code VDAY2022 during our sitewide Valentine's Day sale.

