'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro for just $50 right now
If you want to upgrade your PC, right now, you can get a lifetime license to both Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for just $50 with this deal from Stack Social -- saving you 87%. This deal runs through Sunday.
Windows 11 Pro has been re-designed for the hybrid working world with an extra focus on productivity and security. With an intuitive interface, snap layouts, redocking, widgets, and more convenient features, you can set up your desktop to work exactly the way you like to work.
Windows Studio Effects gives you the power to reduce blue light emission, automatically frame windows, focus your voice, and more. Additionally, you'll enjoy a host of security features like Smart App Control, wake and lock, TPM 2.0, and even biometrics login on compatible hardware.
With Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows, you'll get even more out of your new OS. This license includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, Publisher, and Access. From working with word documents to crunching numbers and data to streamlining your communications, Office Pro will give you everything you need to do your work successfully.
A caveat: While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Windows 11 and Microsoft Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But their Office deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook over a year ago is still working.
Don't miss this chance to buy a lifetime license to both Microsoft Office Pro and Windows 11 Pro for just $50.