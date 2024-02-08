/>
Get Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro for just $50 right now

Save hundreds on this bundled upgrade to Office and Windows 11 Pro right now.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner
microsoft-bundle-stack-social

Save 87% on this Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro bundle. 

StackSocial

If you want to upgrade your PC, right now, you can get a lifetime license to both Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for just $50 with this deal from Stack Social -- saving you 87%. This deal runs through Sunday.

Windows 11 Pro has been re-designed for the hybrid working world with an extra focus on productivity and security. With an intuitive interface, snap layouts, redocking, widgets, and more convenient features, you can set up your desktop to work exactly the way you like to work. 

Windows Studio Effects gives you the power to reduce blue light emission, automatically frame windows, focus your voice, and more. Additionally, you'll enjoy a host of security features like Smart App Control, wake and lock, TPM 2.0, and even biometrics login on compatible hardware. 

With Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows, you'll get even more out of your new OS. This license includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, Publisher, and Access. From working with word documents to crunching numbers and data to streamlining your communications, Office Pro will give you everything you need to do your work successfully.

A caveat: While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Windows 11 and Microsoft Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But their Office deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook over a year ago is still working. 

Don't miss this chance to buy a lifetime license to both Microsoft Office Pro and Windows 11 Pro for just $50.

