Get Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Mac or Windows for $33 right now

Buy a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro Plus 2019 for Windows or Mac at a discount right now. StackSocial

Delivering professional or academic assignments requires a reliable suite of software programs, especially if they involve writing, presenting, or communicating. To help, lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows and Microsoft Office Professional Home and Office for Mac are on sale for just $33 (reg. $229) for a limited time with the code ENJOY20. This deal ends Sunday.

These one-time download licenses can get you up and working in no time. For Windows users, it's important to know that you'll need to have Windows 10 or 11 installed before downloading your license. (You can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for a low price here.)

One thing to note: While StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook last year is still working. You also won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription, but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either.