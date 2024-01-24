'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple's latest base model watch is $50 off its regular price at Amazon and Walmart
Apple's popular watch wearables made headlines quite a bit as 2023 came to a close, and despite already saying goodbye to last year, the savings on Apple's tried-and-true watches we saw over the last few months are coming with us into 2024.
Apple's Watch Series 9 saw several price drops during the holiday shopping season, as did other models like the Ultra, Ultra 2, and Series 8. And right now, you can grab Apple's most up-to-date base model, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), for $50 off its regular price.
The Apple Watch SE dropped to $199 at some major retailers -- offering shoppers a savings of $50 off the wearable's regular price of $249, and for only $20 more than the discounted price we saw offered during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At Walmart, select colors of the SE 40mm are even further discounted, such as the Midnight sport band option, available for $67 off.
If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer Series 8, 9, or Ultra and Ultra 2 models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials, and you'd be surprised how well this model stack up to Apple's other contenders.
The SE offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) does offer some of the same health and safety features as the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.
I upgraded from the Series 3 Apple Watch to the 40mm SE model during Black Friday sales, and I have never been happier with a tech purchase. The SE has all the necessary features without the complicated bells and whistles I didn't want (or need) -- yet still offers a crisp display, fast response rate, and seamless use.
Grab the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) now before it returns to its regular price.