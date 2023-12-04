'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 20 best holiday Apple Watch deals
Early holiday sales through the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended, but theres still plenty of deals across retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Sam's Club -- including on rare Apple products ahead of the quickly approaching holiday season.
With just a few days until Hanukkah and a few weeks until other holidays such as Christmas and Kwanzaa, if you're still looking to snag yourself or someone on your list an Apple Watch this year, you won't want to wait much longer. Across some retailers, you can find deals on several Apple Watch models, including the Ultra, Series 8, and even the newly released Series 9.
ZDNET found the best holiday Apple Watch deals live right now, so you can still shop and find savings. But they won't last long. Be sure to check back as we'll be updating this list with fresh deals every week throughout the holiday season.
Best holiday Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, White or Starlight Sport Band): $560 (save $139 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, Midnight, Starlight, or White Sport Band): $320 (save $79 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, Red Sport Band): $364 (save $35 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, Red Sport Band): $309 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, Midnight, Red, Storm Blue, Starlight Sport Band): $430 (save $59 at Amazon with coupon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, Midnight Sport Loop): $460 (save $60 at Amazon with coupon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, Pink, Red, or Ocean Blue Sport Band): $419 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, Midnight or Starlight Sport Band): $429 (save $60 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Ultra (49mm, Orange Alpine Loop): $639 (save $160 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Ultra (49mm, Green or Starlight Alpine Loop): $659 (save $140 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Ultra (49mm, Midnight, Yellow, or White Ocean Band): $659 (save $140 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Ultra (49mm, Yellow/Beige, Black/Gray, or Blue/Gray Trail Loop: $639 (save $160 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Olive, Blue, or Indigo Alpine Loop): $774 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, Olive, Blue, or Indigo Alpine Loop): $780 (save $19 at Amazon)
- Current price: $460
- Original price: $520
Apple's latest flagship watch is on sale in the 45mm size, as well as others. The Series 9 offers all the newest features and is one step up from the base model SE. The Apple Watch Series 9 can track activity, steps, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen (lung function), wrist temperature, sleep, and environmental sound levels (to protect your hearing). And it uses algorithms and machine learning -- aka, AI -- to spot dangerous patterns and alert you to seek medical attention.
- Current price: $639
- Original price: $799
Although the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most up-to-date model, the original Apple Watch Ultra is a solid smartwatch option and still offers some of the same core features such as a large display, long battery life, and a durable and rugged build that can withstand pretty much anything. Though it's Apple's most expensive smartwatch model, you can get it for $160 off ahead of the holiday in several colors and watch band styles.
- Current price: $320
- Original price: $399
Though not the most up-to-date model, the Series 8 still offers great value. The Series 8 is IPX 6 water- and dust-resistant, contains 32 GB of storage, and offers several sensors, including GPS, altimeter, blood oxygen, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body temperature sensor, and high-G accelerometer.
When former ZDNET expert reviewer Christina Darby reviewed the watch in 2022, she pronounced it a great buy.
"The Apple Watch Series 8 is an incremental update to the classic, squircle smartwatch -- and I'm not complaining. The same catalog of good-looking and practical watch faces is still there and, with the enhanced health and fitness tracking features, the watch is more useful than ever for helping me stay in tune with my body both during activity and at rest," Darby said in her review.
Best refurbished holiday Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, Pink Sport Band, Refurbished): $190 (save $215 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Clover Sport Band, Renewed): $257 (save $242 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, Midnight Sport Band, Restored): $290 (save $139 at Walmart)
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best Apple watch?
ZDNET's top pick for the best Apple watch is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 since it is lauded by athletes and members of the press as the best Apple Watch ever made thanks to its rugged durability, large and bright display, long battery life, water resistance, and more. Its no surprise it became the flagship model as soon as the Ultra was released last year.
Apple Watch SE vs Series 8: Which is the better buy?
If you're buying your first Apple Watch or upgrading from a Series 6 or earlier, ZDNET recommends buying the Series 9 this year because it features a big upgrade in accuracy for tracking your health and fitness.
However, if you want to get in at the lowest price or you're buying a watch for a kid or an elderly family member (for the fall detection and heart rate monitoring, for example) then we'd recommend getting last year's Apple Watch Series 8 over the Apple Watch SE because it has more (and better) health sensors and it also has emergency crash detection for accidents.
What is the newest Apple Watch?
Apple has a lengthy lineup of its flagship tech wearable, with several iterations over the last few years. The two newest watch releases come in the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which were released in September 2023. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) remains the most up-to-date base model. With multiple models available, both old and new, you'll be sure to find a watch that fits your needs and your price point.
Which Apple watches have the new double tap feature?
Apple's newest releases, the Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2 both feature the new finger tap capability. Apple formally refers to this as the "double tap gesture," and with it users can easily control either watch with just one hand and without touching the display. Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly perform many of the most common actions.
What are the different Apple Watch bands available?
Apple offers several band options that are included with their watches, some dependent on the model purchased. The most frequent band options, often included with new Apple watches, like the Series 9, are the Sport Band and Sport Loop, available in several colors such as Midnight, Starlight, White, Red, Pink, and more.
Other band options include the Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, Milanese Loop, Trail Loop, Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, and more. Apple and other retailers offer tons of bands made of differing materials in a multitude of colors and designs as well.
Are there any alternative smartwatches worth considering this holiday season?
The Apple watch models are not the only options for smart watches, despite their popularity. ZDNET rounded up the best holiday smartwatch deals so you can scope more alternative deals, including the Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Luxe, Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and more.
What does "trade-in" mean?
Similarly to turning in an older cell-phone to receive monetary credit towards purchasing a newer or more updated version, Apple and other major retailers often have options to "trade-in" other devices, like Apple watches.
When participating in a trade-in offer, you are providing your previously used item to the retailer in exchange for a predetermined amount of cash back that can be directly applied to your next item purchase of the same product. Eligible trade-in items and the cash back offered for each product is decided by each individual retailer and is often determined by factors such as age, condition, and functionality of the item being presented for trade-in. Apple recently decided to even bump up the amount they offer for trade-ins as well, too.
