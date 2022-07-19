/>
Get two years of creative writing, reference, and organizational tools for $99

Make your creative writing so much more enjoyable by having a world of words and phrases at your fingertips, as well as an easy reference and painless organization of your work.
Creative writing is not for the faint of heart. It can be extraordinarily difficult. Even those who have enormous vocabularies can sometimes struggle to think of the exact word they need, and keeping references organized and all of the details of the plot straight can feel overwhelming at times. Fortunately, MasterWriter offers powerful writing, reference, and organizational tools all in one user-friendly program, and a two-year license for the Creative Writer version is currently on sale at 33% off.

The program will help you painlessly organize writing projects. And while no computer program could compete with the imagination and mind of a writer, neither could a writer's mind compete with the kind of word choices that MasterWriter can deliver in an instant. It's when the two of them work together that great things can happen.

The Word Families feature is a revolutionary dictionary that contains far more descriptive words than are found in a thesaurus. In fact, the Extended feature can even replace your original search word more creatively. Naturally, there are synonyms, but also so much more.

There are more than 33,000 phrases, sayings, and word combinations you can search by any word in the phrase. The Rhyming dictionary has 36,000 rhymed phrases in over 100,000 entries. Speech Types offer all the different figures of speech and Intensifiers provide a collection of the most intense descriptive words.

There are also alliterations, allusions, definitions, oxymorons, metaphors, idioms, onomatopoeia, and similes, plus Pop Culture, a searchable Bible, and more. You can create collections of your favorites so that you can review them at any time to choose the one you need. And the program works on all your devices, so you can be creative anywhere.

MasterWriter 2-Year License

 $99 at ZDNet Academy

It's easy to see why MasterWriter has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. Even James Clemente, the writer, and producer of the hit TV series Criminal Minds, says:

"MasterWriter has helped me perfect every script I've written for Criminal Minds. I've used it countless times in the writer's room. Now that I have MasterWriter 3.0, a whole new world has opened up and best of all, I can access it on any device at any time!"

If you want a powerful set of writing tools all in a single program, get MasterWriter 2-Year License (Creative Writer Version) today while it's only $99, down 33% from the usual $149 retail price.

