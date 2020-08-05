Get up to 20 percent off essential back-to-school tech

Back-to-school season -- especially distance learning -- is an expensive time of year. Satechi is stepping up to help out by offering up to 20 percent off on hubs, adapters, mice, keyboards and other desk accessories to help students and parents alike transition to distance learning.

I'm a big fan of Satechi hardware, and love the fact that the company makes quality products that compliment Apple products, whether they be Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, or even AirPods. The build quality and attention to detail by Satechi is such that you could be fooled into thinking that you were using an Apple product.

Here are some ideas to whet your appetite:

The sale runs Wednesday, August 5th through Sunday, August 9th, and during this time customers can take 15 percent off any purchase using the code SCHOOL15 or upgrade that to 20 percent off orders over $100 using the code SCHOOL20.