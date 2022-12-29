Get your hands on the awesome Blackview MP60 Windows 11 Pro Mini PC for as little as $150

The Blackview MP60 mini PC. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Blackview, a company best known for its rugged Android smartphones with built-in thermal cameras, has released a new product -- the MP60 Mini PC.

And it's a really nice mini PC, perfect wherever you need a tiny computer, and with the current deals (including an on-page coupon), it can be yours for as little as $150.

Blackview MP60 Mini PC tech specs

Processor : Quad-core Intel Celeron Jasper Lake N5095 (four cores/four threads, 4MB L3 Cache, base frequency 2.0GHz, up to 2.9GHz)

: Quad-core Intel Celeron Jasper Lake N5095 (four cores/four threads, 4MB L3 Cache, base frequency 2.0GHz, up to 2.9GHz) GPU : Intel UHD Graphics 450MHz (Burst frequency 750MHz)

: Intel UHD Graphics 450MHz (Burst frequency 750MHz) RAM : Offered with 8GB or 16GB DDR4

: Offered with 8GB or 16GB DDR4 Storage : Offered with 215GB or 512GB M.2 2280 SSD (storage expandable to 2TB using 2.5-inch HDD or SSD)

: Offered with 215GB or 512GB M.2 2280 SSD (storage expandable to 2TB using 2.5-inch HDD or SSD) Ports : Two USB2.0 Type-A, two USB3.0 Type-A, two 4K HDMI 1.4b Type A, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, DC power jack, 3.5mm audio-in/out Jack

: Two USB2.0 Type-A, two USB3.0 Type-A, two 4K HDMI 1.4b Type A, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, DC power jack, 3.5mm audio-in/out Jack Wi-Fi : 2.4G+5.0G dual-band Wi-Fi

: 2.4G+5.0G dual-band Wi-Fi Bluetooth : Bluetooth 4.2

: Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions : 5 × 5 × 2.1 inches

: 5 × 5 × 2.1 inches OS : Windows 11 Pro

: Windows 11 Pro Package contents: 1 x Blackview Mini PC, 1 x power adapter, 1 x VESA mount, 1 x manual, 1 x HDMI cable

The MP60 is a tiny PC packed with ports and cooled by a big fan and six heat pipes.

Tiny PC, lots of ports. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The cooling fan has a cool LED light-up effect. Well, it's cool if you like such things. If not, I haven't found a way to switch it off without opening up the system.

That fan initially bothered me because I thought it might be noisy, but the sound turns out to be very unobtrusive.

LED-illuminated fan grille. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There are enough ports to allow the PC to take on a variety of tasks, such as media PC duties, acting as a small media and data server, or even photo and video editing. The dual 4K HDMI ports allow this petite PC to have twin displays connected to it.

Attach the VESA mount to the back of one of the displays, hook the MP60 to that mount, and you can truly maximize your desktop real estate.

Power adapter, HDMI cable, and VESA mount. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The MP60 comes in two variants -- an 8GB RAM/256GB storage version, and a beefier 16GB/512GB version. These components are backed up by a Quad-core Intel Celeron N5095 processor and Intel UHD Graphics GPU.

For testing, I was sent the 16GB/512GB version.

The detachable base allows you to boost the storage by 2TB using a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD. This is easily done, and the only tool you need is a Phillips screwdriver.

Getting at the storage expansion port. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

If you don't want to expand the storage, you can detach the expansion base and get an even smaller mini PC.

Storage expansion port. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Here the MP60 is hooked up to my Atomos Ninja V external display/recorder, and it makes me realize just what a compact and highly portable package this system and a small monitor would make.

A very portable package. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

As is the case with any Windows PC, much of your initial experience is taken up with updating the operating system. As annoying as that is, it does give you the opportunity to get an idea of how speedy or sluggish the system is, and the MP60 is definitely slick and speedy, along the lines of what I'd expect from the system specs.

As with all Windows PCs, the out-of-the-box experience is dominated by updates. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I'll delve deeper into the MP60 in a later review -- I have some interesting plans for this system -- but having had this in use for a few weeks now, I'm happy to recommend it to anyone looking for a small, discreet PC.

And currently you can pick up the Blackview MP60 at a massive discount, making it a total steal.

The 8GB RAM/256GB version has a retail price tag of $250, but using the Amazon coupon and promo code slashes this to $150. The 16GB/512GB version retails for $400, but the Amazon coupon and promo code bring this down to $200. These deals end Jan. 9, so now's the best time to try one out.