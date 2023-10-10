'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Getting your kid a tablet this Christmas? Save 50% on Amazon during October Prime Day
I remember the first tablets I got for my kids during the first October Prime Day three years ago, and even though we've added to the bunch of kids and tablets, those first Fire Kids tablets are still going strong. As part of the Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is selling the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for only $75 -- that's 50% off.
Each purchase of a Fire Kids tablet comes with one year of an Amazon Kids+ subscription and two years of a worry-free guarantee, which means that if your kid manages to break the tablet, Amazon will replace it for free. Having seen my kids throw, drop, step on, and jab these tablets, I can't imagine what it would take to break them, but it's one less thing to worry about.
The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is definitely the best tablet for children aged 3-7, as it can take a beating, and the Kids+ subscription has almost all the games and books your little ones could want.
This tablet can last almost all day of playing, reading, and listening to music, has 2GB of RAM, and is available with 32 or 64GB of storage, expandable with a microSD card to up to 1TB.
If you're looking for other great deals on tablets, the 50% off discount extends to the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for older kids, and Fire HD 10 Plus tablet.