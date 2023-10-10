'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 17 best October Prime Day tablet deals
Amazon's October Prime Day has officially begun, and it's a great time to buy tech devices on major discounts before Black Friday shopping begins. And whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big ticket item that you'll find on major sale during the event. If you know where to look -- on Amazon or elsewhere -- you can find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.
If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, check out these Amazon Prime Big Deals Day deals available now.
Best October Prime Day tablet deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $230 (save $120)
- Apple iPad (10th Generation) for $540 (save $59)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle for $194 (save $64)
- Wacom Intuos Small Graphics Drawing Tablet for $40 (save $30)
- Kindle Kidsfor $80 (save $40)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) for $1,049 (save $50)
- Current price: $650
- Original price: $750
Our favorite deal for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is for the Apple iPad Air. This 5th-gen tablet features Apple's M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB of storage, and more.
- Current price: $1,000
- Original price: $1,200
Samsung's newest tablet is $120 off for October Prime Day. This tablet features a screen that is 2.2 inches smaller than the S9 Ultra, but both models have the same Dynamic AMOLED display and refresh rate.
- Current price: $75
- Original price: $150
The 10.1-inch Full HD display on this Amazon Fire tablet is slightly brighter (10% according to Amazon) than the previous Fire HD 10's screen. You'll also get about 12 hours of battery life out of the Fire HD 10, making it a great entertainment tablet.
- Current price: $382
- Original price: $520
Amazon's Kindle Scribe is part e-reader, part tablet, and it's compatible with Amazon's Basic or Premium Pen, so you can take handwritten notes or underline important quotations within the book you're reading. The Essentials Bundle comes with the Premium Pen, a leather folio, and a black power adapter for 27% off.
- Current price: $75
- Original price: $150
For the kids in your life, Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids tablet comes with a kid-proof case, 32GB of storage, and an Amazon Kids+ subscription. You can snag this October Prime Day deal for 50% off of its original price.
More early October Prime Day tablet deals
When is Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event for Prime members. Since last year, Amazon has held two of these Prime-exclusive events a year--one in the summer and one in the fall. This year's fall event takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11. Sales officially start at 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.
