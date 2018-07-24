Gigamon acquires network security startup ICEBRG

Gigamon has acquired network security startup ICEBRG to bulk up its perimeter defense portfolio.

On Tuesday, the enterprise security solutions firm said that today's Security Operations Center (SOC) teams are faced with disparate security tools, time constraints, and a heavy workload caused by isolated data analysis caused by security solutions which do not communicate with each other.

The need to comb through siloed results, duplicate tools and data, increases the strain on SOC teams as well as increase operational expenditure.

This is where Seattle-based ICEBRG comes in. The company has developed SaaS solutions which deploy sensors at customer locations that monitor network traffic. This information is then streamed into a cloud platform with APIs that allow SOC teams to triage threats and deal with them more effectively.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The startup, which is roughly 50-employee strong, has secured $12.5 million in funding through Seed and Series A funding.

Paul Hooper, CEO of Gigamon, said the market is ready for a new approach to security which reduces risk, lowers cost, and increases leverage for SOC teams. The executive added that the startup's solutions portfolio will give security teams the "upper hand" in battling network threats.

"We are excited to join Gigamon, a company that shares our vision and desire to reshape the security market," added William Peteroy, co-founder, and CEO of ICEBRG. "Together, our expertise in networking and security will help SOC teams focus on defending against the most severe threats in their environments."

ICEBRG solutions will be sold globally through Gigamon channels.

