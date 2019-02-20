GitHub bug bounty: Microsoft ramps up payouts to $30,000-plus

Microsoft-owned code-hosting site GitHub has removed the cap on its top payout under its bug bounty and made the program less legally risky for researchers.

GitHub is giving its five-year-old security bug bounty a refresh with higher rewards, more products in scope for rewards, and new legal protections for hackers.

The company has removed the limit on the maximum it will pay researchers for finding critical bugs. In general, researchers could expect between $20,000 and $30,000 for critical bugs, but GitHub says it will reward "significantly more for truly cutting-edge research".

It's also raising rewards at lesser levels. High-severity bugs will offer rewards between $10,000 to $20,000, medium-severity rewards range between $4,000 and $10,000, while low-severity rewards are between $617 to $2,000.

"We regularly assess our reward amounts against our industry peers. We also recognize that finding higher-severity vulnerabilities in GitHub's products is becoming increasingly difficult for researchers and they should be rewarded for their efforts. That's why we've increased our reward amounts at all levels," said GitHub's Phil Turnbull.

Now all first-party services hosted under the GitHub.com domain are in scope for rewards, including GitHub Education, GitHub Leaning Lab, GitHub Jobs, and the GitHub Desktop application. GitHub's Enterprise Cloud is now also included in the program, as are its employee-facing sites, githubapp.co and github.net domains.

Finally, GitHub wanted to remove some of the legal risks that its bug-bounty program exposed researchers to if they violated the site terms in the name of security research. To address this issue, GitHub has added a new set of Legal Safe Harbor terms to its site policy with clearly stated protections.

With the new Legal Safe Harbor, researchers are shielded from violating GitHub's site terms if their actions are specifically for bug-bounty research. Researchers can now safely disregard GitHub's Enterprise Agreement restrictions on reverse-engineering.

GitHub also vows not to sue researchers if they accidentally overstep the bounty's scope, and to protect researchers from third parties who don't offer the same level of safe-harbor protections.

"To encourage research and responsible disclosure of security vulnerabilities, we will not pursue civil or criminal action, or send notice to law enforcement for accidental or good-faith violations of this policy," GitHub's safe-harbor terms read.

"We consider security research and vulnerability disclosure activities conducted consistent with this policy to be 'authorized' conduct under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the DMCA, and other applicable computer use laws such as Cal. Penal Code 502(c). We waive any potential DMCA claim against you for circumventing the technological measures we have used to protect the applications in this bug-bounty program's scope."

