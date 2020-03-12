GitHub Education rolls out new features for teachers

GitHub on Thursday announced new features for GitHub Education, the collection of developer training tools that's free for students, teachers and schools. The new features, the GitHub Teacher Toolbox and autograding for GitHub Classroom, are designed for educators.

First, with the new Teacher Toolbox, GitHub is giving teachers free access to dozens of popular, real-world developer tools for things like domain name services code visualization or application monitoring. The Toolbox is launching with 35 offers, including app store analytics from Appfigures, cloud-based infrastructure monitoring from Datadog, developer tutorials from GoRails and design resources from Icons8.

The new Toolbox is similar to the Student Developer Pack that GitHub launched six years ago, giving students free access to developer tools.

Meanwhile, GitHub is adding autograding to GitHub Classroom, which lets teachers track and manage assignments via a dashboard. Now, with autograding, students can get immediate feedback on their work. Autograding tests run automatically on every student repository, illuminating where students are succeeding or struggling.

According to GitHub, computer science instructors are increasingly using autograding tools to help meet the demands of teaching large classes.

