Google reveals new Python programming language course: Scholarships for 2,500

Unfortunately the course, which takes about five months to complete, isn't free. However, Google.org is offering 2,500 scholarships through several non-profits, including Goodwill, Merit America, and Upwardly Global.
There are about 40 top employers including Bank of America, Walmart, Intel, GE Electric, Hulu, Sprint, and Google that will consider those who complete its program when hiring for IT roles.
Python skills are listed in 530,000 job postings today and there are 75,000 entry-level jobs that require knowledge of the programming language, according jobs analytics firm Burning Glass.
Google launched the new Python certificate on the two-year anniversary of its first Grow with Google IT Support Professional Certificate, which has had 100,000 enrollments to date.
There are six courses in the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate, including an introductory "crash course on Python", learning how to use Python to manipulate files and processes on a computer's operating system, a course in using Git and GitHub, troubleshooting techniques, learning how to automate and manage fleets of computers in the cloud, and automating real-world tasks with Python.
