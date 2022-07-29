Give your kids a leg up with these $99 online masterclasses

StackCommerce

At a fundamental level, kids want to learn. It's just a matter of how they're being taught. Grade school years are critical for a child's intellectual development, and the more parents can do to fill their minds, the better. Schools can't do it all, but parents have more options than they think when it comes to education. If you want to make the most of your curious kid's childhood, the curated classes of the Prodigy Afterschool Masterclass might be just the thing -- and they're now on sale for under $100.

These online sessions are a great way to keep your kid on track over the summer or throughout the school year. The classes are suitable for a wide range of ages from K-12, and the subjects include modern fundamentals like math and STEM. But there's also a range of courses that teach subjects that are sadly disappearing from many grade school and even high school curricula. With Prodigy, kids can learn to play guitar, dance ballet, or speak a new language. There are even yoga classes that will help your child focus physically and mentally.

These aren't a collection of tutorials from YouTube unknowns, either. The instructors include master's degree-holders like Chelsea Weng and internationally-experienced music teachers such as Amanda Kaya. Prodigy's Afterschool package gives users access to both live streaming and recorded classes so that kids never run out of things to do. These classes are all full of hands-on activities and you access them all by way of a joint login so each member of the family can learn at their own pace, on their own device.

The full Prodigy Afterschool Masterclass for Kids is now priced at $99, down 85% from the original MSRP of $660.