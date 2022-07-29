/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Give your kids a leg up with these $99 online masterclasses

K-12 learners can get expert instruction in math, music, languages and more
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

ZDNet Recommends

At a fundamental level, kids want to learn. It's just a matter of how they're being taught. Grade school years are critical for a child's intellectual development, and the more parents can do to fill their minds, the better. Schools can't do it all, but parents have more options than they think when it comes to education. If you want to make the most of your curious kid's childhood, the curated classes of the Prodigy Afterschool Masterclass might be just the thing -- and they're now on sale for under $100.

These online sessions are a great way to keep your kid on track over the summer or throughout the school year. The classes are suitable for a wide range of ages from K-12, and the subjects include modern fundamentals like math and STEM. But there's also a range of courses that teach subjects that are sadly disappearing from many grade school and even high school curricula. With Prodigy, kids can learn to play guitar, dance ballet, or speak a new language. There are even yoga classes that will help your child focus physically and mentally.

Prodigy Afterschool Masterclasses for Kids

 $99 at ZDNet Academy

These aren't a collection of tutorials from YouTube unknowns, either. The instructors include master's degree-holders like Chelsea Weng and internationally-experienced music teachers such as Amanda Kaya. Prodigy's Afterschool package gives users access to both live streaming and recorded classes so that kids never run out of things to do. These classes are all full of hands-on activities and you access them all by way of a joint login so each member of the family can learn at their own pace, on their own device.

The full Prodigy Afterschool Masterclass for Kids is now priced at $99, down 85% from the original MSRP of $660.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple politely explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money

Apple
The 8 best iPhone models of 2022
iphone-12-models.png

The 8 best iPhone models of 2022

iPhone
Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling
screen-shot-2022-07-18-at-5-18-46-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made a callous admission that customers may find galling

Business