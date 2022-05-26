/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Give your startup the best chance of success for just $100

Whether you are buying, selling or creating a startup, a Deal Desk Premium Plan gives you access to marketplaces, data sources, tools, support, a large community and more all in one place.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

ZDNet Recommends

There's a lot more to creating a startup than just having a great idea. Having some sort of business training certainly helps. But if you want to give your startup the best chance of succeeding, you want to have quick access to all the pieces of the process, and that's exactly what you get with a Deal Desk Premium Plan. Best of all, it's currently available for only $99.

With just one simple tool, you can source deals from more than 20 buy and sell marketplaces, plus have access to an exclusive database of some of the highest quality early-stage bootstrapped founders and investors around the globe. That will make it a whole lot easier and quicker to identify the best strategic acquisition targets, partnerships, and investors in the startup ecosystem.

Deal Desk's database contains more than 20,000 vetted investor and founder contacts, as well as over 1,000 active startups that are listed for sale. You will be able to analyze the startups with information that is aggregated in real-time from the marketplaces.

In addition to valuable information, a Deal Desk Premium Plan provides you with valuable tools and a community of more than 1,000 other entrepreneurs who are building, buying, and selling startups of their own. That will give you access to more capital, customers, and connections than you could ever accumulate on your own.

Deal Desk Premium Plan

 $99 at ZDNet Academy

You will be able to launch your own deal rooms and get a great deal of support from a Deal Desk Premium Plan when acquiring startups. And when you apply for the acquisition accelerator as a current member of The Deal Desk, your application will be fast-tracked.

More than $25,000 worth of templates and legal documents are included in the plan, as is a real-time chat functionality. It's no wonder subscribers rave about the Deal Desk Premium Plan. As noted by Matt D., COO of Bootstrapper Capital:

"This has made our entire deal cycle 1000% smoother, simpler, and easier for both sides of the table in every one of our transactions. I couldn't picture operating our fund without it at this point."

Give your startup the best chance for success; get a Deal Desk Premium Plan today while it's available for just $99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

The 5 best tiny houses of 2022: Modern tiny homes
Placeholder product image alt text

The 5 best tiny houses of 2022: Modern tiny homes

Home & Office
How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch
messages.jpg

How to stop spam messages on your iPhone with this almost-secret hidden switch

Security
Windows 11: How to move the Start button back to where it belongs
windows-11-start-button.jpg

Windows 11: How to move the Start button back to where it belongs

Microsoft